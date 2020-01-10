2020 Putnam County Commission Organizational Meeting

Below, is the agenda for Tuesday’s Putnam County Commission organizational meeting.

Agenda items include electing a president, and setting meeting dates for 2020.

Also, the Commission will consider a resolution declaring Putnam County a "Second Amendment Sanctuary" county.

Traditionally, regular scheduled meetings occur at 9 a.m. the second, and 5 p.m. the fourth Tuesdays in the Commission’s meeting room at the courthouse. Meeting agendas, and minutes can be found on the Commission’s Web page

Jan. 14, 2020 Putnam County Commission meeting agenda