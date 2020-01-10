Most read
2020 Putnam County Commission Organizational Meeting
Agenda items include electing a president, and setting meeting dates for 2020.
Also, the Commission will consider a resolution declaring Putnam County a "Second Amendment Sanctuary" county.
Traditionally, regular scheduled meetings occur at 9 a.m. the second, and 5 p.m. the fourth Tuesdays in the Commission’s meeting room at the courthouse. Meeting agendas, and minutes can be found on the Commission’s Web page