Jan 13, 2020 Huntington City Council Meeting Agenda

Below, is the agenda for Monday's regularly scheduled Huntington City Council meeting. Regularly scheduled meetings occur at 7:30 p.m., the second, and fourth Mondays at city hall.

A G E N D A

HUNTINGTON CITY COUNCIL

January 13, 2020

7:30 p.m.



1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

2. Roll Call

3. Election of Council Chair

4. Election of Council Vice-Chair

5. Synopsis of Last Meeting

6. Reports of the Mayor

7. 2nd Reading of Ordinance: #2019-O-32 – AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO AN INTERGOVERNMENTAL AGREEMENT BETWEEN THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON AND THE HUNTINGTON MUNICIPAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY (HMDA) FOR THE PURPOSE OF ADVANCING FUNDS TO BE RECEIVED FROM THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON KINETIC PARK DEVELOPMENT/REDEVELOPMENT DISTRICT NO. 2 (KINETIC PARK TIF DISTRICT) TO COVER THE COST OF SLOPE REPAIR AND ASSIGNING FUTURE TIF RECEIPTS TO THE CITY TO REPAY THE AMOUNT OF FUNDS ADVANCED; AND DECLARING ITS OFFICIAL INTENT TO REIMBURSE EXPENDITURES MADE FROM THE PROCEEDS OF BONDS OR OTHER OBLIGATIONS IN COMPLIANCE WITH APPLICABLE INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE REGULATIONS IN ORDER TO PRESERVE THE POSSIBILITY OF THE CITY PROVIDING FOR THE IMMEDIATE REIMBURSEMENT OF THE FUNDS ADVANCED

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Carol Polan

8. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: #2019-O-33 – AN ORDINANCE MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING SECTION 183.02 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF HUNTINGTON, WEST VIRGINIA, TO REMOVE THE RESIDENCY REQUIREMENT FOR MEMBERS OF THE HUNTINGTON MUNICIPAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

Sponsored by: Councilman Mike Shockley

9. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: #2019-O-37 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR ENTER INTO A SALES AGREEMENT WITH RICKIE LEE SPOTTS FOR THE PURCHASE OF PROPERTY LOCATED ON NINTH AVENUE, WITHIN THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, AND TO PURCHASE SAID PROPERTY

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

10. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: #200-O-01 – AN ORDINANCE DIRECTING THAT THE ISSUE OF THE AUTHORIZATION OF ADDITIONAL LEVIES, FOR THE PURPOSE OF PROVIDING SUFFICIENT LOCAL FUNDING TO THE TRI-STATE TRANSIT AUTHORITY TO CONTINUE BUS SERVICE TO THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, BE SUBMITTED TO THE VOTERS OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, IN THE PRIMARY ELECTION TO BE HELD IN CABELL AND WAYNE COUNTIES, WEST VIRGINIA, ON TUESDAY, MAY 12, 2020 AND DIRECTING THE OFFICERS OF THE CITY COUNCIL TO EXECUTE AND FILE THIS ORDINANCE WITH THE RECORDS OF THE CITY COUNCIL AS THE ORDER SUBMITTING THE ISSUE TO THE VOTERS OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON AT THE PRIMARY ELECTION TO BE HELD ON MAY 12, 2020

Sponsored by: Councilman Charles McComas

11. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: #2019-O-36 – AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE PAYMENT OF THE SERIES 2017 A BONDS AND THE DESIGN, ACQUISITION AND CONSTRUCTION OF IMPROVEMENTS AND EXTENSIONS TO THE EXISTING PUBLIC STORMWATER SYSTEM AND TEMPORARILY FINANCING THE COST THEREOF, NOT OTHERWISE PROVIDED, AND PAYING COSTS OF ISSUANCE AND RELATED COSTS, THROUGH THE ISSUANCE OF THE STORMWATER BOND ANTICIPATION NOTES, SERIES 2020 OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON IN THE AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOT MORE THAN $4,000,000; PROVIDING FOR THE RIGHTS AND REMEDIES OF, AND THE SECURITY FOR, THE REGISTERED OWNER OF SUCH NOTES; AUTHORIZING THE EXECUTION AND DELIVERY OF A TAX CERTIFICATE, REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS, AND OTHER DOCUMENTS; AUTHORIZING THE SALE AND PROVIDING FOR THE TERMS AND PROVISIONS OF SUCH NOTES AND ADOPTING OTHER PROVISIONS RELATING THERETO

Sponsored by: Councilman Mike Shockley

12. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: #2019-O-38 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AMENDING, MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING ARTICLE 1741 AND ARTICLE 1743 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, AS REVISED, CONCERNING THE OFFICIAL BUILDING CODE OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, CONCERNING VACANT BUILDINGS

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Carol Polan

13. Resolution re: #2020-R-01 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL SETTING THE DEADLINE FOR CANDIDACY WITHDRAWAL IN THE 2020 CITY OF HUNTINGTON MUNICIPAL ELECTION

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Rebecca Howe

14. Resolution re: #2020-R-02 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL SETTING THE DATE, TIME AND PLACE FOR DRAWING POSITIONS OF NAMES OF CANDIDATES ON THE BALLOT FOR THE MAY 12, 2020 CITY OF HUNTINGTON PRIMARY ELECTION

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Rebecca Howe

15. Resolution re: #2019-R-102 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH THE HUNTINGTON FIRE DEPARTMENT WITH NEW PORTABLE RADIOS

Sponsored by: Councilman Mike Shockley

16. Resolution re: #2019-R-105 – A RESOLUTION FOR BUDGET REVISION #2 OF THE FISCAL YEAR 2019-2020 GENERAL FUND BUDGET

Sponsored by: Councilman Mike Shockley

17. Resolution re: #2019-R-106 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE REAPPOINTMENT OF CLYDE DOLIN TO THE BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler

18. Good & Welfare

19. Adjournment