HPD Task Force Make 7 Arrests
The Task Force, along with the Huntington Police Department’s SWAT Team, executed two search warrants, the first of which occurred at 714 Jackson Ave. at approximately 8:20 a.m.
The seven arrests followed the execution of a search warrant at 1047 Monroe Ave at approximately 9 a.m. Arrested were:
-- Marcellus Williams, 2700 Block of 5th Avenue, charged with possession with intent to deliver and outstanding warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
-- Brian Flint, 2700 Block of 5th Avenue, charged with possession with intent to deliver and outstanding warrant for intoxicating substances.
-- Mary Adkins, 1200 Block of 19th St., charged with possession with intent to deliver.
-- Vanessa Tovar-Groves, 2700 block of 5th Avenue, charged with possession with intent to deliver.
-- Michelle Klodowski, 1047 Monroe Ave, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to deliver.
-- Daniel Hale, 1047 Monroe Ave., charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to deliver.
-- Gregory Keesee, outstanding warrants for arson and shoplifting.
A distribution amount of crystal methamphetamine, sets of digital scales and packaging material were found in plain view.