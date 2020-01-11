HPD Task Force Make 7 Arrests

HUNTINGTON -- A three-week drug investigation involving the Huntington Violent Crime and Drug Task Force resulted in seven people being arrested on felony charges Thursday, Jan. 9.

The Task Force, along with the Huntington Police Department’s SWAT Team, executed two search warrants, the first of which occurred at 714 Jackson Ave. at approximately 8:20 a.m.

The seven arrests followed the execution of a search warrant at 1047 Monroe Ave at approximately 9 a.m. Arrested were:

-- Marcellus Williams, 2700 Block of 5th Avenue, charged with possession with intent to deliver and outstanding warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

-- Brian Flint, 2700 Block of 5th Avenue, charged with possession with intent to deliver and outstanding warrant for intoxicating substances.

-- Mary Adkins, 1200 Block of 19th St., charged with possession with intent to deliver.

-- Vanessa Tovar-Groves, 2700 block of 5th Avenue, charged with possession with intent to deliver.

-- Michelle Klodowski, 1047 Monroe Ave, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to deliver.

-- Daniel Hale, 1047 Monroe Ave., charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to deliver.

-- Gregory Keesee, outstanding warrants for arson and shoplifting.

A distribution amount of crystal methamphetamine, sets of digital scales and packaging material were found in plain view.