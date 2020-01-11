Huntington Police versus Huntington Fire for Downtown Valentine Fundraiser

Call 911 cause there is a FIRE! Grab your loved ones or love partner and if you’re by yourself, no worries, just follow after me, and come to DTC’s 19th Annual Valentine Celebration, Feb 8 at the Doubletree by Hilton , 1001 Third Avenue at 7 pm.

Watch Huntington’s finest, the Huntington Police Department and Huntington Fire Department, do the two-step and cowboy boogie as they Git Up and Dance in the Battle of the Badges as the preshow to our Annual Lip-Sync Battle! Believe us when we say you are not going to want to miss this! Purchase your admission here before it’s sold out! Seats are limited!

http://developmentaltherapycenter.com/events/