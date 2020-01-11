Two Plead Guilty for Roles in Meth Conspiracy

“This collaborative investigation dismantled a drug trafficking organization that was transporting significant amounts of meth from Akron into West Virginia,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “Although our work is never done, it is through investigations like this that we are able to disrupt the supply of dangerous drugs coming into our state and hold drug dealers accountable.”

Bruce David Angeli, 57, of Charleston, pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Angeli admitted that between May and June of 2019, he participated with multiple individuals to distribute methamphetamine in the Southern District of West Virginia. During the conspiracy, Angeli frequently obtained quantities of methamphetamine which were transported by other co-conspirators from Akron to be sold in multiple cities in West Virginia including Huntington and Charleston. Once Angeli was supplied with the methamphetamine, he would distribute it to other individuals in various amounts. As part of his plea agreement, Angeli admitted that he was responsible for distributing up to 200 grams of methamphetamine. Angeli faces 5 to 40 years in prison when sentenced on April 6, 2020.

Darla Renae Lattea, 40, of Scott Depot, pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and prohibited possession of firearms by an unlawful drug user. Lattea admitted that, on June 11, 2019, agents executed a search warrant at her residence in Scott Depot. During the search, agents seized approximately 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine and four firearms. Lattea was present in the residence during the search and admitted that she possessed the methamphetamine and intended to sell it. Lattea also admitted that she possessed the firearms and that she was a regular user of methamphetamine. As part of her plea, Lattea further admitted that between April and September of 2019, she participated with multiple individuals to distribute methamphetamine in the Southern District of West Virginia. During the conspiracy, Lattea obtained large quantities of methamphetamine which were transported from Akron and sold in multiple cities in West Virginia including Hurricane, Scott Depot, and Charleston. Lattea admitted that she was supplied methamphetamine on credit, that she would distribute the methamphetamine, and that she would return proceeds from the sales to drug dealers from the Akron area. Lattea also admitted that she was responsible for distributing up to 5 kilograms of methamphetamine during the conspiracy. Lattea faces 10 years to life in prison when sentenced on April 13, 2020.

The joint investigation was spearheaded by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Other agencies which participated and assisted in the investigation include the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Violent Crime and Drug Task Force West, the Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team (MDENT), the West Virginia State Police, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Task Force, the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, the United States Marshals Service, the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department, the Charleston Police Department, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Akron, Ohio Police Department, and the Brecksville, Ohio Police Department. United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers presided over the hearings. Assistant United States Attorney Joseph F. Adams is handling the prosecutions.