Operation Free Market Update: Huntington Man Pleads Guilty to Distributing Fentanyl

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A Huntington man pled guilty to selling fentanyl, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Bryant Holloway, 41, pled guilty to distributing 40 grams or more of fentanyl.

Holloway admitted that on April 24, 2019, he sold 95 grams of fentanyl to a confidential informant for $10,000.

“95 grams of fentanyl -- enough to kill almost 50,000 people,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “Fentanyl is powerful and deadly. Many West Virginians have died as a result of fentanyl overdoses. We owe a debt of gratitude to the investigators that kept this from hitting the streets of Huntington.”

Holloway faces between five and forty years in prison when sentenced on April 6, 2020.

Operation Free Market was a long-term drug investigation in the Huntington area. The investigation was the result of a joint effort by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Violent Crime and Drug Task Force West.

The plea hearing was held before United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers. Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie S. Taylor handled the prosecution.

This case is being prosecuted as part of Operation Synthetic Opioid Surge (S.O.S.), an enforcement surge that seeks to reduce the supply of deadly synthetic opioids in high impact areas.