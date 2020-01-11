Comcast Adds Three New Digital OTA Channels

Comcast has added three regional digital sub-channels including the newly launched Circle, Nashville based country music channel developed by Grey lMedia, the parent company for WSAZ TV.

The channel began transmission Jan. 1 with the very first show from the Hee Haw series, but its halllmark attraction debuting in February will be "Opry Live."

Though The Circle Network has promised Hee-Haw reruns, there is no word on the reboot of the show which the Opry Entertainment Group was exploring back in February of 2017. The newly-launched Circle Network would certainly make for a good home for the show. Further shows could also be on the horizon. Recently announced, the Opry Entertainment Group’s parent company, Ryman Hospitality Properties, just moved to purchase The Moody Theater and Block 21 in Austin where Austin City Limits is taped. The idea behind the acquisition is to potentially help produce more content for The Circle Network in the Moody Theater space.

https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/grand-ole-opry-hee-haw-returning-to-tv-via-the-circle-network/

https://www.circleallaccess.com/schedule/

You do not need a cable sub to enjoy the Circle. It's a digital sub-channel of WSAZ, joining the popular Me TV network which caters to "retro"/nostalgia programming.

Circle comes over the air or by an antenna. WSAZ has upgraded its transmitter power. However, you do have to re-scan your Digital TV to gain Circle.

HEROES AND ICONS, START TV

WQCW (the CW, channel 30) has also added two sub-channels. They have been added by Comcast.

When Comcast moved Turner Classic Movies to a higher tier , many viewers in a fiftysomkething plus category complained.

Heroes and Icons, a sister of ME TV, caters to a slightly younger demographic. It's prime time foundation is a block of the five Star Trek series (i.e. oririnal, Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager, and Enterprise. ) They air nightly except Saturday.

Other programs include George Reeves in "Superman," and the campy "Batman," radio's Green Hornet, as well as the hero spoof, "Greatest American Hero." It picks up Cheyenne, Maverick, Have Gun Will Travel, and "Rawhide."

The network starts a binge viewing rotation of five series (Nash Bridges, House, Jag, Monk. and Numb3rs) from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eight episodes of the rotating series air.

Late night are NYPD Blue, Police Story, and Mutant X re-runs. Saturday in prime time Hill Street Blues subs for the Star Trek series marathon.

Visit http://heroesandicons.com

START TV

A relatively new spin off --- again from Me TV --- accents the roles of strong women on television. It was developed with CBS. START displaced MeTV's third nostalgia net, Decades in many markets. Decades now airs Dark Shadows, Mod Squad, Rowan and Martin's Laugh In, Dick Cavette, and an ultimate weekend binge.

Saturday and Sundays on Decades one iconic series rolls === from Happy Days to 77 Sunset Strip or Mannix.

START features Cagney and Lacey, Cold Case, Crossing Jordan, and Ghost Whisperer, Strong Medicine, and Family Law daily in the afternoon and evening. Touched by an Angel airs at 8 and 9 a.m. followed by "Medium."

PDF : https://www.circleallaccess.com/schedule and/or http://starttv.com