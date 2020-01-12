OPINION: Michael Boldin - Second Amendment Sanctuaries: Rhetoric v. Reality

Politicians in a growing number of local governments are claiming to have created “2nd Amendment Sanctuaries.” But, so far they’ve missed the mark by a wide margin.

Contrary to the rhetoric being spread in support of these efforts, virtually none of these jurisdictions have passed laws equivalent to even the most modest immigration “sanctuary city” policy. In fact, most of them aren’t passing laws at all.

While there is no concrete, legal definition of a sanctuary city, when it comes to immigration, the generally-accepted view is that the local government refuses to participate in the enforcement of a narrow to wide range of federal immigration laws.

Boldin is founder and president of the Los Angeles, Calif.-based Tenth Amendment Center, and host of The Path to Liberty podcast.