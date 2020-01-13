Most read
- UPDATED: Large Selection New Tsubasacon Mascarade, Winners, Skits, Cosplaying IMAGES
- Comcast Adds Three New Digital OTA Channels
- IMAGES: Fans Celebrate Asian Pop Culture
- Jan 13, 2020 Huntington City Council Meeting Agenda
- Eric Goes to Africa... Lions, Elephants, and Giraffes IMAGES
- HPD Task Force Makes 7 Arrests
- East Carolina Women Overtake Marshall, 61-43
- HEINER'S PULLMAN SQUARE CONCERT SERIES
Academy Award Nominations Due; 1917, Once Upon a Time among Favorites
In addition, the Actress/Supporting Actress categories likely will contain the name of three fem stars of "Bombshell" ---- Charlize Theron. Margo Robbie, and Nichole Kidman. (Robbie could also get a nom for "Once Upon a Time .....) Renee Zellweger likely gets a nom for "Judy" as will Saoirse Ronan (Little Women). Laura Dern ("Story") and Brad Pitt (Once Upon) are favored.
UPDATE: http://www.oscar.com.
The NY Times has "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" as the film scooping up the most noms (ten to 14, inc. most crafts). Put Hollywood Reporter into the mix and it adds "1917", "The Irishman,"and "Joker."
The Producer's Guild just released its nominees:
“1917”*
“Ford v Ferrari”
“The Irishman” *
“Jojo Rabbit”*
“Joker”
“Knives Out”
“Little Women”
“Marriage Story”
“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”*
“Parasite”*
Last year, the Oscar noms for Best pics duplicated the Producer Guild selections. A * after a title indicates the Director's Guild also nominated the film.
The Director's Guild nominates FIRST TIME directors:MATI DIOP
Atlantics
(Netflix)
ALMA HAR'EL
Honey Boy
(Amazon Studios)
MELINA MATSOUKAS
Queen & Slim
(Universal Pictures)
TYLER NILSON &
MICHAEL SCHWARTZ
The Peanut Butter Falcon
(Roadside Attractions)
JOE TALBOT
The Last Black Man in San Francisco
(A24)
The Best Animation category will likely find "Frozen II" and Toy Story 4" , as well as "How to Train Your Dragon Hidden World," "Missing Link," and "I Lost My Body."