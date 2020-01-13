Academy Award Nominations Due; 1917, Once Upon a Time among Favorites

Oscar nominations are scheduled for release in a matter of hours. Judging from the Globes and just wrapped Critic's Awards, the Best Picture category is likely to find "1917," "Joker," "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," "The Irishman," Marriage Story," and South Korean made "Parasite."

In addition, the Actress/Supporting Actress categories likely will contain the name of three fem stars of "Bombshell" ---- Charlize Theron. Margo Robbie, and Nichole Kidman. (Robbie could also get a nom for "Once Upon a Time .....) Renee Zellweger likely gets a nom for "Judy" as will Saoirse Ronan (Little Women). Laura Dern ("Story") and Brad Pitt (Once Upon) are favored.

UPDATE: http://www.oscar.com.

The NY Times has "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" as the film scooping up the most noms (ten to 14, inc. most crafts). Put Hollywood Reporter into the mix and it adds "1917", "The Irishman,"and "Joker."

The Producer's Guild just released its nominees:

“1917”*

“Ford v Ferrari”

“The Irishman” *



“Jojo Rabbit”*

“Joker”

“Knives Out”

“Little Women”

“Marriage Story”

“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”*

“Parasite”* Three lead and/or supporting actresses may come from the Bombshell cast.

Last year, the Oscar noms for Best pics duplicated the Producer Guild selections. A * after a title indicates the Director's Guild also nominated the film.

The Director's Guild nominates FIRST TIME directors:

MATI DIOP

Atlantics

(Netflix)

ALMA HAR'EL

Honey Boy



(Amazon Studios)

MELINA MATSOUKAS

Queen & Slim



(Universal Pictures)

TYLER NILSON &MICHAEL SCHWARTZ

The Peanut Butter Falcon



(Roadside Attractions)

JOE TALBOT

The Last Black Man in San Francisco



(A24)

The Best Animation category will likely find "Frozen II" and Toy Story 4" , as well as "How to Train Your Dragon Hidden World," "Missing Link," and "I Lost My Body."