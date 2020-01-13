Most read
Supplier Diversity Event Slated by Marshall
Diverse suppliers, which include minority-owned, women-owned, veteran-owned, disabled-owned, LGBTQ+-owned suppliers and small-business owners, are invited to register for the event. Purchasing buyers available to network and discuss upcoming opportunities include Marshall University, the City of Huntington, WV American Water, Johnson Controls, NGK Sparkplug and the City of Charleston.
Speakers for the event include Dr. Jerome Gilbert, president of Marshall University, and Sharon Manker, supplier diversity coordinator for WV American Water.