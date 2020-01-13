Supplier Diversity Event Slated by Marshall

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University Office of Purchasing will hold its first Supplier Diversity Business Matchmaker on Marshall’s Huntington campus on Friday, Jan. 17. Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI), HADCO and the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce are partnering with Marshall for the event, which is aimed at connecting diverse-owned suppliers and small business owners with buyers and purchasing representatives from the university, corporations and government agencies.





Diverse suppliers, which include minority-owned, women-owned, veteran-owned, disabled-owned, LGBTQ+-owned suppliers and small-business owners, are invited to register for the event. Purchasing buyers available to network and discuss upcoming opportunities include Marshall University, the City of Huntington, WV American Water, Johnson Controls, NGK Sparkplug and the City of Charleston.



Speakers for the event include Dr. Jerome Gilbert, president of Marshall University, and Sharon Manker, supplier diversity coordinator for WV American Water.

