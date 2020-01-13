"Joker" Pulls Sleight of Hand, Tops Oscar List with 11

Batman's arch enemy, "The Joker" pulled a sleight of hand laughing off the stage with the most Oscar nominations for 2020. "Joker" received 11 nominations, followed by The Irishman, 1917 and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood with ten nominations each. Meanwhile, Jojo Rabbit, Little Women, Marriage Story and Parasite each earned six noms.

In addition to Joker, eight other films are up for best picture: 1917, Ford v Ferrari, Jojo Rabbit, Little Women, Marriage Story, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Parasite.

Again, no women directors were nominated. "Toy Story 4" made the list of Best Animated Films, but Elsa and Anna were neglected, though "Frozen" has won Best Animated Feature in 2014. It did recieve a nom for Best Song ---- "Into the Unknown."

Joker,' '1917' and 'Parasite' were among the most nominated films for the 2020 Academy Awards.

"Parasite" received both a Best Picture and Best Foreign Film nomination. South Korea's Bong Joon, picked up a Best Director nom . Ho's other films include “Snowpiercer,” “The Host” and “Mother.”

Former president Barick Obama and former first lady, Michelle, scored a nomination for their documentary , American Factory.

Michelle tweeted, "So thrilled that Julia Reichert, Steven Bognar, and all of the incredible people behind #AmericanFactory are nominated for the Best Documentary Oscar! We’re so proud of them and amazed by their talent for storytelling. See for yourself now on @Netflix."

"Glad to see American Factory’s Oscar nod for Best Documentary," the former president added in response. "It’s the kind of story we don’t see often enough and it’s exactly what Michelle and I hope to achieve with Higher Ground. Congrats to the incredible filmmakers and entire team!"

Failing to snag even one nomination, such high profile titles and performers, as Awkwafina, from 'The Farewell' ; Christian Bale; Robert De Niro; Adam Sandler, as 'Uncut Gems' came up empty; Eddie Murphy, as his 'Dolemite Is My Name;' Jeniffer Lopez (Hustler) ; and Beyonce for Best Song ("Spirit," Lion King).





Nominations by film (two or more):

“Joker” — 11

“The Irishman”– 10

“1917” — 10

“Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood” — 10

“Jojo Rabbit” — 6

“Little Women” — 6

“Marriage Story” — 6

“Parasite” — 6

“Ford v Ferrari” — 4

“Bombshell” — 3

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” — 3

“The Two Popes” — 3

“Harriet” — 2

“Honeyland” — 2

“Judy” — 2

“Pain and Glory” — 2

“Toy Story 4” — 2

Nominations by studio (two or more):

Netflix — 24

Sony Pictures — 20

Walt Disney — 17

Warner Bros. — 12

Universal Pictures — 11

Neon — 8

Fox Searchlight — 6

Lionsgate — 4

Focus Features — 2

LD Entertainment and Roadside Attractions — 2





For the full list, visit, https://oscar.go.com/nominees.