Marshall’s MUsic Alive Series to present piano-violin duo Jan. 16-17
The theme is “Celebrating the 250th birthday of Ludwig van Beethoven,” and the two musicians will present live performances of his duo sonatas for piano and violin at the following times and locations:
- Noon, Thursday, Jan, 16, at First Presbyterian Church;
- 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16 at Woodlands Retirement Community; and
- 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Ohio University Southern Bowman Auditorium in Ironton, Ohio.
The Huntington concerts are free and open to the public. The Ironton concert is a ticketed event.
The Capital Duo has been performing together since 1994 and, in 2006, found a home at University at Albany in New York, where they teach on the faculty. The duo has performed live on public radio as well as in recitals throughout the United States and Europe.
The concerts are sponsored by the Marshall University School of Music, First Presbyterian Church, the Woodlands Chamber Series and the Ironton Arts Council. All are welcome.