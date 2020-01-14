The Simon & Garfunkel Story to Take the Keith Albee Stage

HUNTINGTON, WV – The internationally acclaimed hit theatre show The Simon & Garfunkel Story will stop by Huntington during its coast to coast U.S. tour. The Simon & Garfunkel Story will be at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, February 5th at 7:30 p.m .

The Simon & Garfunkel Story is an immersive concert-style theater show that chronicles the incredible journey shared by the folk-rock duo, Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel. It tells the story from their humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry to their incredible success as one of the best-selling music groups of the ‘60s to their dramatic split in 1970. It culminates with the famous “Concert in Central Park” reunion in 1981 with more than half a million fans in attendance.

Using state of the art video production, photos and original film footage, the show also features a full live band performing all of their hits including ‘Mrs. Robinson’ (featured in the 1967 film The Graduate), ‘Cecilia’, ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’, “Homeward Bound’ and many more. Called “absolutely superb” by the Jersey Evening Post and “authentic and exciting” by The Stage, this show is a must see for fans of music and theatre alike.

With more than 100 million album sales since 1965, Simon & Garfunkel’s perfect harmonies and songs that poignantly captured the times made them one of the most successful folk-rock duos of all time. Over the years, they won 10 Grammy Awards and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990. In 1977, their Bridge Over Troubled Water album was nominated at the 1977 Brit Awards for Best International Album. In 2003, Simon and Garfunkel were awarded a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and the following year saw their “Sound of Silence” awarded a Grammy Hall of Fame Award.

The Simon & Garfunkel Story is sponsored by Wesbanco, ZMM, Dr. Mark Studeny & Dr. Melissa Lester. Community Trust Bank, Neighborgall Construction, Boggs Roofing, Air Systems, Inc., iHeart Radio, Hearld-Dispatch and WSAZ.

The Marshall Artists Series accepts all major credit cards. Ticket prices are $64.42/71.00/81.97/98.42. To order tickets, call 304-696-6656 or order online at ticketmaster.com. You may also purchase tickets at our box office located in the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center on the campus of Marshall University. The box office hours are Monday – Friday from noon to 4pm