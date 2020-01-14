Region 2 WorRegion 2 Workforce Offering Free Youth Career Fairkforce Offering Free Youth Career Fair

Huntington, W.Va., <January 13th, 2020>: The Region 2 Workforce Investment Board is hosting a free career and job fair for out of school youth from the ages of 18 to 24 on Thursday, January 23rd from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Huntington One Stop Office, 2699 Park Avenue in Huntington.

The Out of School Youth program (OSY) is a system focused on WIOA eligible youth between the ages of 18-24 that is designed to provide opportunities for employment, training and development, education, mentoring, career development and more.

The OSY program has been operating since the inception of the federal Workforce Investment Act in 1998. The WIA Act was replaced by the Workforce Investment and Opportunity Act in 2014. The Region 2 WIB has administered the OSY program in the seven-county region they serve since 1998 has operated it internally since July of 2019. Since that time, over one hundred youth have been served through the program and over $720,000 has been invested in the program and participants.

“I saw the program as an opportunity to establish myself in a career. I was able to qualify for a free deckhand training program through Mountwest and now have several full-time job offers,” said Jared Umbro from Logan County.

Employers and training providers are encouraged to attend the job fair and recruit potential employees. Participation for youth and employers is free. For more information, please contact Melissa Bias, Program Director, at (304) 508-2696 or via email at mbias@wvregion2.org.