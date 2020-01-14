West Virginia Republican Party statenent on Richard Ojeda Filing for U.S. Senate

CHARLESTON, WV - Fresh off a failed race for President where he repeatedly said outrageous things about President Trump, Richard Ojeda filed to run for US Senate today against our incumbent Senator Shelley Moore Capito. Ojeda thinks he can come home and win a US Senate race in a state where the latest West Virginia Poll shows a strong majority of voters approve of President Donald Trump.

"Richard Ojeda is every Democrat running for office in West Virginia this year's worst nightmare. His vile and personal attacks on our President will not only make him a nonstarter for voters, it will hurt the chances of Democrats up and down the ballot," said West Virginia Republican Chair Melody Potter. "West Virginians support President Trump because his America First agenda is working for us: unemployment is down, wages are up and our state's economy went from being one of the worst under President Obama to one of, if not the best, in the nation." "Senator Shelley Moore Capito has voted for the Trump Agenda more than 95% of the time - giving her the highest mark of any Senator who has served during the entire Trump Presidency," declared Potter. "She stands with President Trump because he is fighting for West Virginia, and voters will stand with her this year.

