Most read
- Warner Announces First Ever Non-Citizen Data Transfer from DMV to Ensure Voter Registration Eligibility
- Comcast Adds Three New Digital OTA Channels
- UPDATED: Large Selection New Tsubasacon Mascarade, Winners, Skits, Cosplaying IMAGES
- OPINION: Michael Boldin - Second Amendment Sanctuaries: Rhetoric v. Reality
- IMAGES: Fans Celebrate Asian Pop Culture
- Huntington High Overcomes 17-0 Deficit
- Supplier Diversity Event Slated by Marshall
- Huntington Woman Sentenced to Federal Prison for Embezzlement
West Virginia Republican Party statenent on Richard Ojeda Filing for U.S. Senate
Tuesday, January 14, 2020 - 04:05 Updated 5 hours ago Special to HuntingtonNews.Net
"Richard Ojeda is every Democrat running for office in West Virginia this year's worst nightmare. His vile and personal attacks on our President will not only make him a nonstarter for voters, it will hurt the chances of Democrats up and down the ballot," said West Virginia Republican Chair Melody Potter. "West Virginians support President Trump because his America First agenda is working for us: unemployment is down, wages are up and our state's economy went from being one of the worst under President Obama to one of, if not the best, in the nation." "Senator Shelley Moore Capito has voted for the Trump Agenda more than 95% of the time - giving her the highest mark of any Senator who has served during the entire Trump Presidency," declared Potter. "She stands with President Trump because he is fighting for West Virginia, and voters will stand with her this year.