Huntington Woman Sentenced to Federal Prison for Embezzlement

HUNTINGTON, W.Va.—A Huntington woman was sentenced to federal prison for embezzlement, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Frances McComas, 57, was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison and five years of supervised release for embezzling money from a federal credit union. She also was ordered to pay $1,000 a month in restitution.

“McComas was a credit union employee that stole from her employer for almost five years,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “As a result of the FBI’s investigation and the subsequent prosecution of McComas by my office, she is headed to federal prison, and just as importantly, she will be paying restitution to the credit union.”

McComas previously admitted that starting in 2015 and continuing until April 2019 she stole $165,500 from the federal credit union’s vault and falsified the financial records to hide the embezzlement. McComas started in 2015 by stealing a few thousand dollars, but she became even greedier as she started taking larger amounts every month, until being caught for the embezzlement almost five years later.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation handled the investigation. United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Chris Arthur handled the prosecution.