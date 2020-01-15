Tale a Visual Tour of Marshall's Updated Student Center

Wednesday, January 15, 2020 - 16:32 Photos by Crystal St. Clair and Tony Rutherford, with editing by Tony Rutherford

Marshall's Memorial Student Center has been a "hive" of activity since its opening as a memorial to those who perished in the Southern Airways plane crash. Over the summer, the MSC has been modernized visuallly,  comfort, and choice of vendors. 

Inside, the prominance of the fireplace has been reduced. The help desk and pay phones removed. Stairs now flow to the basement which has long been under utilized. 

The food court has added speciality vendors like La Familia and an expanded Chic Filet.

 

