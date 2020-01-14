Most read
- Warner Announces First Ever Non-Citizen Data Transfer from DMV to Ensure Voter Registration Eligibility
- Comcast Adds Three New Digital OTA Channels
- Huntington Woman Sentenced to Federal Prison for Embezzlement
- Supplier Diversity Event Slated by Marshall
- Huntington High Overcomes 17-0 Deficit
- OPINION: Michael Boldin - Second Amendment Sanctuaries: Rhetoric v. Reality
- Huntington Defense Hammered by Michigan
- Virginia Tech Wins 30-10 Holding MU to Six Yards Rushing
Land Reuse Agency Meeting Jan 21
Tuesday, January 14, 2020 - 21:54 Updated 5 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
1. Call to Order
2. Pledge of Allegiance
3. Roll Call
4. Approval of November 18, 2019 minutes
5. Land Reuse Update
6. Old Business
a. Barnett Building
7. Public Comment
8. New Business
· Property Proposals
o 2200 – 2202 Washington Avenue
o 1660 Charleston Avenue