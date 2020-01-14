Land Reuse Agency Meeting Jan 21

 Tuesday, January 14, 2020 - 21:54 Updated 5 hours ago Edited from a Press Release

The land reuse committee meets Tuesday, January 21, 2020 in Council Chambers at Huntington City Hall. The agenda is below: 

 

1. Call to Order

 

2. Pledge of Allegiance

 

3. Roll Call

 

4. Approval of November 18, 2019 minutes

 

5. Land Reuse Update

 

6. Old Business

 

a. Barnett Building

 

7. Public Comment

 

8. New Business

 

· Property Proposals

o 2200 – 2202 Washington Avenue

o 1660 Charleston Avenue

