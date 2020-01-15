Dr. Peter D. Ray named President of Cabell County Medical Society

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Cabell County Medical Society has elected Peter D. Ray, M.D., to serve as president of its board of directors for the 2020 calendar year.

Ray, a board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon at Marshall Health, is an associate professor of surgery at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. He joined the school in 2015, bringing specialized care in cleft and craniofacial surgery to the region. In addition to his academic and clinical responsibilities at Marshall, Ray is a colonel in the U.S. Army Reserves and works as a medical operations officer for the 5th Medical Brigade. He has traveled the world to perform surgery in underserved countries.

Ray said the medical society will focus on enhanced public awareness, education and clinical attention to issues related to infant mortality and life expectancy in rural and underserved areas during the first part of 2020.

Founded in 1903, the Cabell County Medical Society is one of the oldest organizations of its kind in the country. With a membership of over 250 physicians and medical students, the medical society is dedicated to improving the health of West Virginia and the region.

“Dr. Ray cares deeply about the community. He’s passionate about caring for his patients and has the leadership skills needed to champion the work of this proactive organization,” said Elizabeth Jenkins, R.N., Cabell County Medical Society executive director.

The mission of the medical society is to “encourage and develop acquisition of medical knowledge and the prosecution of medical research, elevate the standards of medical education and stimulate interest in matters of public health.”

Ray will be installed as president during the Jan. 16 meeting of the Cabell County Medical Society.