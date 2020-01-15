"West by God" Comes to Marshall Stage

Here’s the lineup of community theatre performances for the week beginning Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Upcoming shows and auditions are also listed. If I've missed anything, please let me know. Break legs, everyone!

LIVE THEATRE -- “West By God” - The Marshall University School of Theatre presents the play written by Brandon McCoy on Jan. 17, 18, 24 and 25 at 7:30 p.m., and Jan. 19 and 26 at 2 p.m. at the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Cen ter. In a small town in the Appalachia region of West Virginia, two different families grapple with issues of grief and love, memory and identity, and with the distance and time that both unite and divide generations.The new play by West Virginia native Brandon McCoy, “West By God” is a funny, heartwarming, and gut‐wrenchingly honest examination of the divide between urban and rural America, and the kinds of prejudice and intolerance too often left unchallenged in our society. Tickets are $20 at the door, $15 for Seniors & Faculty, $7 for children 12 and under, and Marshall University students admitted free with a valid ID. -- “The Sound of Music” - The Charleston Light Opera Guild and the Clay Center present the beloved musical in the Maier Performance Hall at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences on Jan. 17, 18 and 25 at 7:30 p.m. with matinees on Jan. 19, 25 and 26 at 2 p.m. -- "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown" - Riverside High School presents the musical based on the "Peanuts" comic by Charles Schulz at 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, Jan. 16 and 17. Student tickets are $5 and adult tickets are $8. -- Murder and Merriment (Interactive Murder Dinner Parties) For a complete list of upcoming murder mysteries, visit www.murderandmerriment-dot-com. ———————————— UPCOMING LIVE THEATRE -- “The Simon & Garfunkel Story” - The Marshall Artists Series presents the musical based on the best-selling duo. The show features a full live band and state of the art video projection and lighting. It includes all of their hits, including ‘Mrs. Robinson,’ ‘Cecilia,’ ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water,’ ‘Homeward Bound’ and many more. It will be presented on Feb. 5 at 7:30 p.m. at the Keith Albee Performing Arts Center. -- “Madame Butterfly” - The Marshall Artists Series presents the fully-staged opera from Teatro Lirico D’Europa, performs with 30-piece orchestra and English supertitles. It will be presented on Feb. 7 at 7:30 p.m. at the Keith Albee Performing Arts Center. -- “Junie B. Jones the Musical, Jr.” - Paramount Players will present the musical on Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m. -- “Waitress the Musical” - The Clay Center presents the Broadway touring show on Feb. 12 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $85.86, $59.11, and $37.61. Meet Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as “The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie” and “Betrayed By My Eggs Pie.” When a baking contest in a nearby county - and a satisfying run-in with someone new - show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. The Tony Award -nominated hit features original music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles (“Love Song,” “Brave”). -- “The Laramie Project” - The Marshall University School of Theatre presents the play written by Moises Kauffman & Members of the Tectonic Theatre Project on Feb. 18, 19, 20, 21 and 22 at 7:30 p.m. at the Francis-Booth Experimental Theatre in the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center. In October 1998, a 21 year-old student at the University of Wyoming was kidnapped, severely beaten, and left tied to a fence in the middle of the prairie outside Laramie, Wyoming. He died several days later in an area hospital. His name was Matthew Shepard, and he was the victim of this assault because he was gay. THE LARAMIE PROJECT is a breathtaking collage that explores the depths to which humanity can sink and the heights of compassion of which we are capable. Tickets are $20 at the door, $15 for Seniors & Faculty, $7 for children 12 and under, and Marshall University students admitted free with a valid ID. -- “Finding Neverland” - The Marshall Artists Series presents the musical that tells the incredible story behind one of the world’s most beloved characters: Peter Pan. Playwright J.M. Barrie struggles to find inspiration until he meets four young brothers and their beautiful widowed mother. Spellbound by the boys’ enchanting make-believe adventures, he sets out to write a play that will astound London theatergoers. The magic of Barrie’s classic tale springs spectacularly to life in this heartwarming theatrical event. It will be presented on Feb. 20 at 7:30 p.m. at the Keith Albee Performing Arts Center. -- “Follies” - Alchemy Theatre will present the musical the first two weekends of March in the Cabell County Board of Education theatre. In 1971, on the soon-to-be demolished stage of the Weismann Theatre, a reunion is being held to honor the Weismann's "Follies" shows past, and the beautiful chorus girls who performed there every year between the two World Wars. The once resplendent theatre is now little but planks and scaffolding. The reunited actors reminisce, perform old numbers, reignite old flames, and appraise relationships as dilapidated as the old theater - often accompanied by the ghosts of their younger selves. -- “Mamma Mia” - Paramount Players will present the show based on the music of Abba at the Paramount Theatre in Ashland, Ky. on March 13 and 14 at 7:30 p.m. and March 14 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $20 and $30. -- “Romeo & Juliet” - BlackRoot Theatre in Belle / Quincy, W.Va., will present the Shakespeare play. Performances will be March 27, 28 and April 4 at 8 p.m. and March 29 and April 5 at 3 p.m. -- "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown" - First Stage Theatre will present the musical based on the classic comic strip "Peanuts" by Charles Schulz. The show will be performed at the Pea Ridge United Methodist Church at 5747 East Pea Ridge Road in Huntington on April 3 and 4 at 7:30 p.m. and April 4 and 5 at 2:30 p.m. -- “Mary Poppins, Jr.” - The Children’s Theatre of Charleston will present the musical based on the popular Disney movie and the Broadway musical . Performances will be April 2-5 at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center Little Theater. -- “James and the Giant Peach, Jr.” - Zadokite Woods Productions will present the musical based on the beloved book on June 25, 26 and 27 at the Barboursville Park Amphitheatre. ————————— AUDITIONS: -- “The Addams Family” and “Elf the Musical” - HART in the Park will hold auditions on Jan. 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Jan. 19 from noon to 5 p.m. at the St Cloud Commons Lodge at 1701 Jackson Avenue in Huntington. Those auditioning should come prepared with 30-60 seconds of a song (preferably a musical theatre or Disney style song) and be prepared to dance a little. You may also be asked to read a little from the script as well. Auditions are open to everyone from ages 5 to 100. -- “Titus Andronicus” - Auditions for the Shakespeare tragedy will be offered on Jan. 18 from noon to 5 p.m., Jan. 19 from 2 to 5 p.m., and Jan. 21 by appointment at 303 Washington Street West, 1t Floor, in Charleston. Sides from the script will be provided for audition. You may present a brief monologue but it is not required. Bring a Resume / Headshot, if you have one. Note your conflicts through the first week of March. Performances will be March 5, 6 and 7.

