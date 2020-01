"Bad Boys" sequel Takes on "1917"

Two films enter the marketplace this weekend, hoping to crack the Top 5. "Bad Boys for Life" and "Dolittle" will try to uproot "1917."

The Bad Boys Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) are back together for one last ride in the highly anticipated Bad Boys for Life.

DOLITTLE

After losing his wife seven years earlier, the eccentric Dr. John Dolittle, famed doctor and veterinarian of Queen Victoria's England, hermits himself away behind the high walls of Dolittle Manor with only his menagerie of exotic animals for company. But when the young queen falls gravely ill, a reluctant Dolittle is forced to set sail on an epic adventure to a mythical island in search of a cure, regaining his wit and courage as he crosses old adversaries and discovers wondrous creatures.

FLASHBACK CINEMA

JAN 24





THE GENTLEMAN

The Gentlemen follows American expat Mickey Pearson (Matthew McConaughey) who built a highly profitable marijuana empire in London. When word gets out that he's looking to cash out of the business forever it triggers plots, schemes, bribery and blackmail in an attempt to steal his domain out from under him.

THE TURNING





The Turning takes us to a mysterious estate in the Maine countryside, where newly appointed nanny Kate is charged with the care of two disturbed orphans, Flora and Miles. Quickly though, she discovers that both the children and the house are harboring dark secrets and things may not be as they appear. Based on "Turning of the Screw," which formed the Quentin component of the cult series, "Dark Shadows."

HUNTINGTON, WV

MARQUEE PULLMAN 16

BAD BOYS FOR LIFE R

CAST

DIRECTOR













DOLITTLE PG

CAST

DIRECTOR









LIKE A BOSS R

CAST

DIRECTOR









UNDERWATER PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR









THE GRUDGE R

CAST

DIRECTOR









1917 R

CAST

DIRECTOR









JUST MERCY PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR









LITTLE WOMEN PG

CAST

DIRECTOR









BOMBSHELL R

CAST

DIRECTOR













STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR









JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR









KNIVES OUT PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR









A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD PG

CAST

DIRECTOR









FROZEN 2 PG

CAST

DIRECTOR









FORD V FERRARI PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR













JOKER R

CAST

DIRECTOR





ONCE UPON A TIME...IN HOLLYWOOD R

CAST

DIRECTOR

















FROZEN II SING-ALONG

CAST

DIRECTOR

Action/Adventure/Comedy1 hr. 53 min.Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles MeltonAdil El Arbi, Bilall FallahComedy/Family/SciFi/Fantasy1 hr. 46 min.Robert Downey Jr., Antonio Banderas, Emma Thompson, Ralph Fiennes, Tom Holland, Selena Gomez, Michael Sheen, Marion Cotillard, Octavia SpencerStephen GaghanComedy1 hr. 23 min.Tiffany Haddish, Rose Byrne, Salma HayekMiguel ArtetaAction/Adventure/Drama1 hr. 35 min.Kristen Stewart, Vincent Cassel, T.J. Miller, John Gallagher Jr., Jessica Henwick, Mamoudou Athie, Gunner WrightWilliam EubankHorror1 hr. 34 min.Andrea Riseborough, Demián Bichir, John Cho, Betty Gilpin, Lin Shaye, Jacki WeaverNicolas PesceDrama/War1 hr. 59 min.Richard Madden, Benedict Cumberbatch, Mark Strong, Dean Charles Chapman, George MacKay, Colin FirthSam MendesDrama/Action/Adventure2 hr. 17 min.Michael B. Jordan, Brie Larson, Jamie Foxx, Rob Morgan, Tim Blake Nelson, Rafe SpallDestin Daniel CrettonDrama2 hr. 15 min.Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Timothée Chalamet, Laura Dern, Meryl StreepGreta GerwigDrama1 hr. 48 min.Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie, Nicole KidmanJay RoachAction/Adventure2 hr. 35 min.Mark Hamill, Andy Serkis, John Boyega, Lupita Nyong'o, Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Billy Dee WilliamsJ.J. AbramsAction/Adventure/Comedy1 hr. 54 min.Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Jack Black, Darin FerraroJake KasdanDrama/Suspense/Thriller2 hr. 10 min.Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Ana de Armas, Don Johnson, Katherine Langford, Christopher PlummerRian JohnsonDrama1 hr. 49 min.Tom Hanks, Matthew Rhys, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris CooperMarielle HellerAnimation1 hr. 44 min.Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Sterling K. Brown, Evan Rachel WoodChris Buck, Jennifer LeeAction/Adventure/Drama2 hr. 32 min.Matt Damon, Christian Bale, Jon Bernthal, Caitriona Balfe, Tracy Letts, Josh Lucas, Noah Jupe, Remo Girone, Ray McKinnonJames MangoldAction/Adventure2 hr. 02 min.Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Bill Camp, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Glenn Fleshler, Douglas Hodge, Marc Maron, Josh PaisTodd PhillipsComedy/Drama2 hr. 41 min.Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, James Marsden, Dakota FanningQuentin TarantinoAnimation1 hr. 44 min.Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Sterling K. Brown, Evan Rachel WoodChris Buck, Jennifer Lee MORE INFORMATION ► 3:00 PM daily