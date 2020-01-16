Two Michigan Men Plead Guilty in Huntington to Federal Drug Crimes

“Rarely a week goes by that my office doesn’t convict drug dealers from Michigan,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “As long as they keep coming into this District to sell their drugs, we’ll keep prosecuting them.”

Tevin Robinson, 26, of Detroit, entered a guilty plea to an indictment charging him with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute oxycodone and Xanax. Robinson admitted that in April 2017 he came to Huntington, West Virginia with the intent to distribute oxycodone and Xanax. Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle Robinson was a passenger in on Interstate 64. Officers located over 200 oxycodone pills and 53 Xanax pills. Robinson faces up to twenty years in federal prison when he is sentenced on April 13, 2020. The investigation was conducted by the Violent Crime and Drug Task Force West.

Milik Robinson, 23, of Pontiac, pled guilty to selling methamphetamine. Robinson admitted that on August 19, 2019 he sold an ounce of methamphetamine to a confidential informant behind a residence located at 915 Washington Avenue in Huntington, West Virginia. Robinson faces up to twenty years in prison when sentenced on April 13, 2020. The Cabell County Sheriff’s Department conducted the investigation.

The plea hearings were held before United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers. Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie S. Taylor is in charge of the prosecutions.