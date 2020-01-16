Huntington Inquires About City Housing

The City of Huntington is preparing its Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), HOME Investment Partnerships (HOME), and Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) Program five-year consolidated plan, annual action plan, and its analysis of impediments to fair housing choice.

As part of the planning process, the City is conducting a survey to identify residents' needs in the community, ideas on how the residents would like to see funds under the CDBG, HOME, and ESG Programs spent, and fair housing concerns, such as acts of discrimination or barriers that might limit the housing choices of families and individuals.

Anyone wishing to take the survey can do so by clicking on the link below.

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/HuntCDBG?fbclid=IwAR3OJiQ9LvlhlL463-XFqn8BrPibNHRBb8QXmm3dDBdxPpsqcRNqcijX4u4