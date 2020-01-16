Most read
Huntington Inquires About City Housing
Thursday, January 16, 2020 - Edited from City of Huntington Press Release
As part of the planning process, the City is conducting a survey to identify residents' needs in the community, ideas on how the residents would like to see funds under the CDBG, HOME, and ESG Programs spent, and fair housing concerns, such as acts of discrimination or barriers that might limit the housing choices of families and individuals.
Anyone wishing to take the survey can do so by clicking on the link below.
https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/HuntCDBG?fbclid=IwAR3OJiQ9LvlhlL463-XFqn8BrPibNHRBb8QXmm3dDBdxPpsqcRNqcijX4u4