Puccini's timeless opera Madame Butterfly at the Keith-Albee on Feb. 7th

HUNTINGTON, WV – Giacomo Puccini’s operatic masterpiece, Madame Butterfly, will weave a tale of love, betrayal and heartbreak on the stage of the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center Friday, February 7 at 7:30 p.m.

For over a century, Madame Butterfly has survived the test of time, being the most performed opera in the USA and one of the top five in the rest of the world. This fully-staged production of Madame Butterfly will be performed in Italian with English supertitles.

The opera tells the story of a beautiful geisha named Cio-Cio San, or Butterfly, who marries an American Naval Officer who leaves Japan before finding out he has a son with Butterfly. Years pass, but she always believed he would return to Japan. When he does return with his new wife, grief-stricken Butterfly agrees to give up her son. Tragically, she resorts to her culture’s code of honor in her anguish.

Since its release in 1904, Madame Butterfly has been touching the hearts of audiences around the globe. This gripping tale of love and disgrace has seen numerous film adaptions and remakes through the years including the success of Tony Award Winning Broadway Musical Miss Saigon, whose story was inspired by Madame Butterfly.

Puccini’s score suggests the composer’s intent to craft a dramatic and musical synthesis, and the success of this opera is always driven by the performer singing Butterfly – one of the most demanding roles in the soprano repertory. Not only is Butterfly constantly present onstage – she must express an astounding array of emotions to realize the singular character development achieved in the drama. The vocal abilities needed to convey this complex character are like no other.

Be sure to arrive early for the pre-show opera discussion to learn more about Madame Butterfly. This discussion will feature opera expert, Marshall University alum Jacob Smith and will discuss the opera’s origins and significance in today’s art culture. This pre-show discussion will offer a chance for guests to ask questions about Madame Butterfly and opera in general. The dialogue will begin in the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center at 6:00 p.m.

The Marshall Artists Series accepts all major credit cards. Ticket prices are $64.42/71.00/81.97/98.42. To order tickets, call 304-696-6656 or order online at ticketmaster.com. You may also purchase tickets at our box office located in the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center on the campus of Marshall University. The box office hours are Monday – Friday from noon to 4pm.