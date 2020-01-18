Most read
Marshall Rec to Celebrate Grand Re-Opening Night for New F45 Studio
This event will provide a fun and interactive opportunity for members and the community to celebrate the new F45 studio at The Rec, try out F45’s unique premium fitness experience, and meet theF45 trainers and team members. F45 Training combines elements of High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), Circuit Training, and Functional Training into one 45-minute functional training class. This combination of interval, cardiovascular, and strength training has been proven to be the most effective workout method for burning fat and building lean muscle.
The event is free and open to members and the community to participate. Non-members and current members are encouraged to come try the premium fitness class. Drop in to see what it’s all about and participate during one of our three special class times offered Jan. 21 night only:
5:30-6:15 p.m.
6:30-7:15 p.m.
7:30-8:15 p.m.
Snacks and refreshments will be provided between classes. On Jan. 21 only, the Rec will be offering $15 OFF the unlimited F45 class pass. Giveaways and raffle prizes will be awarded as well.
For more information about the New F45 Studio Grand Re-Opening Night event, contact Aubrey McGregor, graduate assistant, marketing and membership by e-mail at mcgregor5@marshall.edu. For more information on the Marshall University Recreation Center visit www.marshall.edu/campusrec.