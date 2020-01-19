Harry Potter Re-enters "The Chamber of Secrets" for this weeks FLASHBACK CINEMA

"Chamber" focuses on the young wizard's second year at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. New adventures abound, including a flying car, giant spiders, an enchanted diary, as well as some new characters. Kenneth Branagh is hilarious as the vain Gilderoy Lockhart, author of “Magical Me.” ("Let me introduce you to your new Defense Against the Dark Arts teacher…me!” one quote proclaims.)

The production introduces a monster.

It's the second in the series of FLASHBACK'S at Marquee of Potter. More will follow on a more or less monthly basis. Catch it on the big screen Sunday (Jan 19) and Wednesday (Jan. 22) at 3:30 and 7:00 p.m.

Epic love story set against the backdrop of the Civil War; won 10 Oscars® including Best Picture & Best Supporting Actress (Hattie McDaniel). Vivien Leigh won Best Actress for portraying Scarlett O’Hara, who goes from carefree southern belle (“Fiddle-dee-dee!”) to indomitable heroine (“Tomorrow…is another day!”). Clark Gable plays Rhett Butler, the charming rogue who pursues her. (“Frankly, my dear…”)

1939

Not Rated

Judy Garland shines in this classic MGM musical about an American family anticipating the World’s Fair in turn-of-the-20th century St. Louis. With original songs “The Boy Next Door,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” and “The Trolley Song,” all of which became Garland standards. 7-year-old Margaret O’Brien almost steals the show as Garland’s younger sister. (“Wasn’t I lucky to be born in my favorite city?”)

1944

Not Rated

Director James Cameron’s romantic epic that became a box office phenomenon. Leonardo DiCaprio (“I’m the King of the World!”) and Kate Winslet star as young lovers who meet on history’s most famous doomed ocean liner (he’s from steerage, she’s first class). Winner of 11 Academy Awards®, including Best Picture, with special effects that still dazzle on the big screen. (“But this ship can’t sink!”)

1997

Rated PG-13

“Something wicked this way comes.” Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) returns for his third year at Hogwarts, where escaped prisoner Sirius Black (Gary Oldman) is on the loose. Complicating the situation is the presence of terrifying soul-eating creatures called dementors. To investigate, Harry and his friends employ a magical “Marauder’s Map” of the school. (“I solemnly swear that I am up to no good.”)

2004

Rated PG

FEBRUARY 23 & 26

Director Francis Ford Coppola turned Mario Puzo’s best-selling novel about a fictional crime family into an epic. This Best Picture Oscar® winner revived the career of Marlon Brando, who was named Best Actor as Don Vito Corleone. ("I’m gonna make him an offer he can’t refuse.”) With a star-making performance from young Al Pacino as Michael. (“Never take sides with anyone against the family again.”)

1972

Rated R









MARCH 1 & 4

Cary Grant is being pursued by villains and doesn’t know why, in this stylish thriller from director Alfred Hitchcock. Filmed in wide-screen Vista-Vision, the scene where Grant, alone on a rural highway, is chased by a crop-dusting plane is a classic. Eva Marie Saint co-stars as a mysterious woman who Grant encounters on a train. (“How does a girl like you get to be a girl like you?”)

1959

Not Rated









MARCH 8 & 11

“As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be a gangster.” Martin Scorcese’s classic chronicle of life in the mob, based on the true story of gangster Henry Hill (Ray Liotta). Lorraine Bracco was Oscar®-nominated for her performance as Hill’s formidable wife, and Joe Pesci won Best Supporting Actor for playing the volatile Tommy DeVito (“ I’m funny how? Funny, like, I’m a clown? I amuse you?”).

1990

Rated R