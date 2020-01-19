Men's Basketball Commits Season-Low in Turnovers in Home Win over ODU

and took care of the ball to the tune of a season-low eight turnovers in a 68-67 win on Saturday night over the Old Dominion Monarchs at the Cam Henderson Center.

"I thought that (Old Dominion) was a good defensive team," Marshall head coach

said after the win. "Two main warriors: Taevion (Kinsey) and Jarrod (West) stepped up. Jarrod hit that three. I thought they did an outstanding job. We played a much smoother game. I thought everybody chipped in. Got a couple nice shots and rebounds. This is the first game we've won that's been close. We have to be patient. We're not going to win them all, but it'll come."

Marshall found itself down by one, 65-64, with 2:06 left in the game after ODU guard Malik Curry made a layup to give his team its first lead since the 10:09 mark in the second half. 30 seconds later sophomore

missed a three, but junior

grabbed the offensive board to keep the possession alive.

Then in the shades of last season's conference opener in Norfolk, West buried a three to put the Herd back on top 67-65 with 73 ticks on the clock with an assist from redshirt freshman

. Despite Malik Curry tying the game and the Herd giving the ball back to the Monarchs on a turnover with 37 seconds on the clock, MU forced ODU into a tough shot and Kinsey grabbed the miss and drew a foul with 17 seconds left.

At the free-throw line, Kinsey made first to put Marshall back in the lead, 68-67, but missed the second and ODU grabbed the rebound. The Monarchs brought the ball up the court without calling their final timeout. With the final seconds running off the clock, Curry took a contested shot in the paint that didn't find the mark and West grabbed the rebound to seal the win for Marshall.

Kinsey dropped a team-high 18 points on a 7-for-11 night from the field. The guard added a game-high four assists to his stat line.

West followed up Kinsey with 15 points to go with six rebounds, which were tied for the team-high with Taylor and redshirt sophomore

Bennett brought up the rear of a trio of Marshall student-athletes in double-figure scoring with 12 points. The forward also brought down six boards, all on the offensive end of the court.

The first half saw the Herd trail for most of the first 16 minutes of play, before gaining the lead with just over four minutes remaining in the opening stanza and carried a 34-31 lead into the break after a West three.

The beginning of the second half was a repeat of the first half, before Marshall's comeback half way through final half and ultimately finding a way to hang on late.

This was Marshall's second win of the season when the game was decided by five points or less.

Marshall's largest lead of the game came with 6:37 left in the game when it led by seven.

Tonight was MU's second win this season when scoring 69 or fewer points in a game, but it's the team's seventh win this season in nine opportunities when holding its opponent to under 69 points.

Tonight was the Herd's first win when it has been outrebounded by its opponent. ODU won the rebound battle 51-33, with 25 of its 51 boards coming on the offensive end. However, the Herd held the Monarchs to just 22 second-chance points off those 25 offensive boards.

It was also Marshall's first win this season when losing the battle in the paint having lost its previous five contests this season when being outscored in the paint.

ODU led the majority of game 15:27 to Marshall's 14:23 time ahead. The score was tied for 10:10.

West had a steal in the contest and now has 183 career steals. He is three away from David Wade's (1980-84) career total of 186, who ranks second in program history.

Redshirt junior

has 131 total blocks after having 2 blocks in tonight's contest.

Marshall concludes a three-game home stand on Wednesday night when it hosts Western Kentucky at the Cam Henderson Center.