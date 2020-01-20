COLUMN: Mark Caserta - It’s time to “Drain the Swamp” in Huntington, WV

Don’t be mistaken. While the mainstream media focuses on what they call “the impeachment of Donald J. Trump,” it’s nothing of the sort.

This is an attempt by liberal Democrats to negate the 2016 presidential election and essentially void the representation our forefathers set in place, known as a Republic.

Understand, Democrats just didn’t envision the impeachment of President Trump over the past couple of years. It began when he descended the escalator in Trump Tower and announced his candidacy for President of the United States.

I’m not making too broad of a characterization when I submit that liberal Democrats have become vile and despicable purveyors of ignorance. Their willingness to return the U.S. to the days of failing presidential policies, acutely declining economy and appeasing our enemies, both foreign and domestic simply to defeat and disparage Donald Trump, is nothing less than treasonous.

Our country is experiencing a miraculous restoration that defies any conservative expectation! Unemployment is at an all-time low for every single demographic. The labor participation rate is the highest it’s been in years. The economy is thriving. Trade deficits with countries like China have been balanced. Our enemies fear us while our allies, once again, respect and trust us!

In just a little over 3 years, with incredible fortitude and leadership, President Trump has essentially negated the presidency of Barack Hussein Obama. And he’s doing it with conservative ideology and Biblically sound principles.

And liberals hate him for it! If Obama had experienced 1/10th the success in his 8 feckless years as president, He would have been hailed as the greatest president in history by Democrats! The hypocrisy is sickening!

Now, let’s bring this down to its smallest common denominator. Let’s bring it to Huntington, WV.

It’s been said, “all politics are local.” We have a city administration that aligns “unfavorably” with conservatism. Their inability to manage the city of Huntington has adversely impacted many people. And since they haven’t a clue as to how to bring in industry, create jobs or clean up our city, they are attempting to build an economic model on drug rehabilitation.

And trust me when I tell you, there are people profiting by attracting and at times, “delivering” addicts within our city limits for drug treatment. Our city, for all intents and purposes, has become a sanctuary for addiction.

Albeit at a different level, these policies couldn’t be more devastatingly liberal and perversely progressive.

If our city leaders worked as hard creating an environment conducive to industry and manufacturing as they do for becoming an addiction sanctuary, we’d be a very different city. The self-serving nature of our mayor and his minions is eroding the very foundation of this once great city.

Just as our nation needed a profoundly different type of leadership following the “fundamental change” of Barack Obama, the city of Huntington needs opposition leadership with the business acumen and intestinal fortitude to return our city to greatness.

Progressive ideology is destroying Huntington, just as it’s destroyed larger cities across the country. We don’t have to wait to see what it will do here. We’ve already witnessed the putrid, filthy lucre it establishes where it’s allowed to thrive. And once it’s allowed to “take root” it’s nearly impossible to expunge.

We need someone with a proven record of unwavering commitment to public servitude. Someone willing to make the unpopular decision, yet willing to always act in the best interest of the community. Someone willing to adhere to Godly values in decision-making.

And we need them now.

It’s very simple. We need to drain the swamp in Huntington, expose the deep state and begin replacing those politicians who couldn’t care less about a viable future for the citizens of Huntington and returning our city to wealth and prosperity.

We are tired of liberal politicians “peeing” down our leg and telling us it’s raining.

It’s time for us to give these people their walking papers.