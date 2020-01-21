Marshall University announces events to come for Black History Month

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. - Marshall University and its Dr. Carter G. Woodson Lyceum have announced that Vice Adm. Dr. Jerome M. Adams, Surgeon General of the United States, and Dr. Evelyn Brooks Higginbotham, chair of the history department at Harvard University, will each headline one of more than a dozen major events in observance of the 2020 Black History Month at Marshall University and in the Tri-State area.

In announcing this year’s program, Burnis R. Morris, director of the Woodson Lyceum, said, “Our speakers and events commemorate important periods in American history and demonstrate their significant impact on lives of individuals across all segments of society. Both Dr. Adams and Dr. Higginbotham also are significant role models for our students, faculty and staff, as well as people off campus.”

Higginbotham will deliver the Dr. Carter G. Woodson Lecture at 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, in the Shawkey Dining Room in Marshall’s Memorial Student Center, and Adams will celebrate black history from a personal perspective, as well as share his priorities as “The Nation’s Doctor” at 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, in the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center. (See both bios below.)

As a vital part of the greater Tri-State community, Marshall University is proud to offer a broad range of enriching programs and activities in recognition of the legacy of MLK, Jr. and National Black History Month 2020, said Maurice Cooley, interim vice president of Student Affairs and associate vice president of Intercultural Affairs.

“Considering the wide range of inspiring and culturally stimulating offerings, we anticipate that our community will find many occasions to join us over the coming weeks,” he said. “You will surely find many opportunities for intellectual growth, improved cultural awareness and sensitivity, collaboration, and social enjoyment.”

The Woodson Lyceum also is making other significant announcements involving support for K-12 teachers, journalism education and observance of Black History Month. A complete list of events is included in this package.

Among the announcements are the following:

· A major grant from the West Virginia Humanities Council for a summer institute for K-12 teachers to examine the study of black history and better integrate its study within their lessons. This is the third institute with major funding from the Humanities Council. Previously, The Woodson Lyceum held institutes in 2017 and 2019. The new Institute on Black History Instruction is scheduled for June 15-19, 2020. In addition to the grant, the program is made possible through support from Glenwood Foundation and other Woodson Lyceum resources, including Marshall University’s College of Arts and Media, College of Education and Professional Development, Intercultural Affairs, W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications.



The Woodson Lyceum encourages applications from West Virginia teachers of grades K-12 who teach courses in history, art, social studies, music and language arts. Instruction includes sessions on history, literature, music and dance. Teachers will take field trips that involve spending full days at the Glenwood Estate and the West Virginia State Archives in Charleston. Participants will receive $500 stipends, and their tuition for three graduate professional development credits will be covered by the program. Applications from previous participants also will be considered. Apply by 5 p.m. Friday, March 13. Details are available at http://www.marshall.edu/woodsonlyceum.

· The 12th annual high school journalism workshop, sponsored by the W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications, will take place June 22-25, 2020. Students from grades 9-12 are encouraged to apply. Students will study writing, reporting, film making, sports, law of the press and social media. Apply by 5 p.m. Saturday, May 30. Information is available at http://www.marshall.edu/wooddsonlyceum. Contact: Burnis Morris, morrisb@marshall.edu.

· Winners of the Annual Black History Poster Competitions at Marshall and Cabell County Schools. The selection committee is chaired by Sandra Reed, professor of art and design.

Short Bios of Adams and Higginbotham

Vice Adm. (VADM) Jerome M. Adams, M.D., M.P.H.

Thursday, Feb. 13, at 4 p.m., Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center, Marshall University – “2020 Black History Observance with VADM Jerome M. Adams, M.D., M.P.H. Surgeon General.”

Jerome M. Adams, M.D., M.P.H., is the 20th Surgeon General of the United States. Adams, a board-certified anesthesiologist, served as Indiana State Health Commissioner from 2014 to 2017. He has bachelor’s degrees in biochemistry and psychology from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, a Master of Public Health degree from the University of California at Berkeley, and a medical degree from Indiana University School of Medicine. As health commissioner, Adams presided over Indiana’s efforts to deal with the state’s unprecedented HIV outbreak, caused by the sharing of needles among people who inject drugs. In this capacity, he worked directly with the CDC, as well as with state and local health officials and community leaders, and brought the widest range of resources, policies and care available to stem the epidemic affecting that community.

Dr. Adams’ motto as Surgeon General is “better health through better partnerships.” As Surgeon General, he is committed to maintaining strong relationships with the public health community and forging new partnerships with non-traditional partners.

As Surgeon General, Adams oversees the operations of the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, which has approximately 6,700 uniformed health officers who serve to promote, protect and advance the health and safety of our nation.

Dr. Evelyn Brooks Higginbotham

Thursday, Feb. 6, at 4 p.m., Shawkey Dining Room, Memorial Student Center, Marshall University – Dr. Evelyn Brooks Higginbotham, will deliver the annual Carter G. Woodson Lecture on the National Black History Theme: “African Americans and the Vote.” Sponsored by Drinko Academy and The Dr. Carter G. Woodson Lyceum, with support from the Women's and Gender Studies Program.

Higginbotham is the Victor S. Thomas Professor of History and of African and African American Studies and the chair of the Department of History at Harvard University. She is the national president of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History. She is the recipient of numerous awards and honors for her historical writings. Most notably, she received the 2014 National Humanities Medal from President Barack Obama at the White House in 2015 for “illuminating the African American journey.” Most recently, in March 2019 in Philadelphia, she received the John Hope Franklin Award sponsored by Diverse magazine and the TIAA Institute. She is the first African American to chair the Department of History at Harvard, and she is president of the association Carter G. Woodson, the Father of Black History, founded in 1915.

2020 Black History Events

Please visit www.marshall.edu/woodsonlyceum for updates.

Monday, Jan. 27, at 5 p.m. deadline –The Carter G. Woodson 2020 Black History Essay Competition. There are four separate divisions for the competition — for students in grades 10, 11 and 12 — and one level for all Marshall University students. Prizes: $100 to each winner in grades 10, 11 and 12; $200 to the Marshall winner. Contact: Corey Cunningham, cunningha189.live.Marshall.edu, or Burnis Morris, morrisb@marshall.edu. Contest information also is available at http://www.marshall.edu/woodsonlyceum.

Sunday, Feb. 2, at 2 p.m., John Marshall Room, Memorial Student Center, Marshall University – The Annual Dr. Carter G. Woodson Soul Food Feast.

Thursday, Feb. 6, at 4 p.m., Shawkey Dining Room, Memorial Student Center, Marshall University – Dr. Evelyn Brooks Higginbotham, the first African American chair of the History Department at Harvard University and president of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History, will deliver the annual Carter G. Woodson Lecture on the National Black History Theme: “African Americans and the Vote.” Sponsored by Drinko Academy and The Dr. Carter G. Woodson Lyceum, with support from the Women's and Gender Studies Program.

Saturday, Feb. 8, at 2 p.m., Mary McLeod Bethune Council House National Historic Site, Washington, D.C., – Burnis Morris, director of The Woodson Lyceum, reads from his book, “Carter G. Woodson: History, the Black Press, and Public Relations.” Sponsored by National Park Service, which also operates Dr. Woodson’s home, a National Historic Site, in Washington, D.C. Details will be available at http://www.marshall.edu/woodsonlyceum.

Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 7:30 p.m., BE5, Memorial Student Center, Marshall University – “Harriet,” the movie.

Thursday, Feb. 13, at 4 p.m., Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center, Marshall University – “2020 Black History Observance with Vice Admiral Jerome Adams, US Surgeon General.”

Saturday, Feb. 15, at 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Kopp Hall, School of Pharmacy – Fairfield and the Marshall School of Pharmacy Black History Celebration invite the community to a brunch and panel discussion on “African Americans and the Vote.” The panel includes leaders from the Fairfield neighborhood.

Saturday, Feb. 15, at 7 p.m. - The Ebony Ball. Contact: Shaunte Polk, sponsored programs administrator, Intercultural Affairs, Marshall University: polk4@marshall.edu.

Saturday, Feb. 22, at 12:15 p.m.-3 p.m. – The 94th Annual Black History Luncheon, Washington, D.C., is a program of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History. For information: https://asalh.org/events/the-94-annual-black-history-luncheon/1582372800/.

Tuesday, Feb. 25, 7:30 p.m. at Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church, Huntington. Marshall School of Music faculty members Dr. Johan Botes on piano and Dr. Carline Waugh, soprano, will perform a recital of music by African American composers and poets.

Friday, Feb. 28, at 7:30 a.m., Don Morris Room, Marshall University – Annual Diversity Breakfast. Contact: Maurice Cooley, cooley@marshall.edu.

Sunday, April 26, 2 p.m., Frank and Jane Gabor West Virginia Folklife Center, Fairmont State University – Burnis Morris, director of The Dr. Carter G. Woodson Lyceum at Marshall University, is the “Sunday Authors Series” guest speaker. He will discuss his book, “Carter G. Woodson: History, the Black Press, and Public Relations.”

June 15-19, The Woodson Lyceum’s third Institute for Black History Instruction.

June 22-25 – The W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications invites students from grades 9-12 to apply for its 12th annual high school journalism workshop.

Marshall’s Black History Month sponsors include the Dr. Carter G. Woodson Lyceum, Intercultural Affairs, Academic Affairs, Division of Student Affairs, College of Arts and Media, College of Education and Professional Development, School of Journalism and Mass Communications, School of Medicine, School of Pharmacy, Center for African American Students, Black United Students, Simon Perry Center for Constitutional Democracy, John Deaver Drinko Academy, as well as Dow Jones News Fund, Friends of Marshall Libraries and State of West Virginia Office of the Governor (Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs).

###



