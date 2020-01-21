Marshall’s College of Business to host CEO panel with leaders from Nike, Adobe and PayPal

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University’s Lewis College of Business and its Brad D. Smith Schools of Business will host the inaugural CEO panel of the Dean's Distinguished Speaker Series at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, in Huntington’s historic Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center.

This event offers an exceptional opportunity to hear from “C-suite” (top-level) executives and industry leaders on a variety of topics, in which they can offer tangible and applicable knowledge. The series will provide this opportunity to students of the college, as well as the Marshall and Huntington communities with insightful perspectives on effective leadership and taking advantage of opportunities. It is intended to provide dynamic discussions that cover a broad range of topics that influence the business world and bring lessons from executives from the boardroom into the classroom.

The executive chairman of Intuit, Brad D. Smith, will serve as moderator during the afternoon discussion. John Donahoe, the president and CEO of Nike; Shantanu Narayen, the chairman, president and CEO of Adobe; and Daniel Schulman, president and CEO of PayPal, are expected to attend.

This event is open to public. Registration is available online at www.eventbrite.com by searching “CEO Panel moderated by Brad D. Smith, Executive Chairman, Intuit.”

For information about the event, please call the Lewis College of Business Dean's Office at 304-696-2316.