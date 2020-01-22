Most read
Huntington Man Sentenced to Prison for Role in Federal Drug Conspiracy
“Another peddler of deadly heroin and fentanyl is headed to federal prison,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “It was the fine work of law enforcement that put Swanson and his co-conspirators out of business. Our partnerships among federal, state and local law enforcement have never been stronger. Our intentional collaboration has resulted in tremendous success in our offensive against drug dealers and drug thugs.”
Swanson previously admitted that between December 2018 and May 2019 he sold heroin for George Lockhart in Huntington, West Virginia.
Operation Free Market was a long-term drug investigation in the Huntington area. The investigation was the result of a joint effort by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Violent Crime and Drug Task Force West.
United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie S. Taylor handled the prosecution.
This case is being prosecuted as part of Operation Synthetic Opioid Surge (S.O.S.), an enforcement surge that seeks to reduce the supply of deadly synthetic opioids in high impact areas.