OPINION: Paul Craig Roberts - Making Sense of the Impeachment Charges

The three presidents who have been impeached are much less guilty of impeachable offences than many who have not been impeached.

For example, George W. Bush took America to war based on lies—for example, Saddam Hussein’s weapons of mass destruction. These lies are much more serious than Clinton’s denial of a sexual affair. Bush failed to uphold his duties and violated the US Constitution by suspending habeas corpus and detaining citizens indefinitely without evidence and due process of law.

Obama intended to invade Syria on the basis of a lie, for example, Assad’s use of chemical weapons, but was prevented by Russia. Obama escalated Bush’s attack on Constitutionally protected civil liberty by declaring his right to execute US citizens without due process of law.

Franklin D. Roosevelt kept knowledge of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor from the US Navy in order to have an infamous event that would allow him to enter the war against Germany. Even Lincoln was guilty of destroying states’ rights set out in the Constitution and launching a war of aggression in order to preserve the empire.

There are more examples.

It is paradoxical that real crimes provide less inclination for impeachment than orchestrated fake crimes.

A former assistant Secretary of the Treasury in the Reagan administration, Paul Craig Roberts is a syndicated columnist, and the author of seven books including The Supply Side Revolution: An Insider's Account of Policymaking in Washington, The Tyranny of Good Intentions: How Prosecutors and Bureaucrats Are Trampling the Constitution in the Name of Justice and How America Was Lost: From 9/11 to the Police/Warfare State.