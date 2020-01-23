Mountwest Begins Search for New President

The Board of Governors of Mountwest Community & Technical College welcomes nominations and applications for the position of President. The President functions as Chief Executive Officer of the College and reports to a 12-member Board of Governors. The new president will succeed Dr. Keith Cotroneo, who retired at the end of the Fall 2019 semester. The college is excited to attract a new leader with a passion for students, educational leadership, diversity, and a commitment to the community. The anticipated closing date for applications will be February 13, 2020, with review of applications beginning immediately. The college hopes to conclude the search by July 1, 2020. While the search is being conducted, Mr. Michael Sellards will be serving as Interim President at Mountwest Community & Technical College.

“Mountwest has a proven record of success and has been a valued asset to the Tri-State area. Our hope is to find an individual who can lead Mountwest in the charge of serving our students and our community” Mesha Shamblin, Director of Human Resources for Mountwest said about the president search.

Change is a welcome part of growth; we are excited to introduce the new president, once selected, into the Mountwest family. Until the search is completed we have the utmost confidence and honor to have Mr. Sellards serve as Interim President. We highly recommend any interested for this position contact Mesha Shamblin, Director of HR for Mountwest at 304.710.3401 or shamblinm@mctc.edu .

Mountwest Community & Technical College is a public institution with approximately 2,500 students. Accredited by the Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools, Mountwest offers more than 60 associate degree options and 15 one year certiﬁcates. For more information about Mountwest, visit www.mctc.edu.

Mountwest Community & Technical College and the Community and Technical College System of West Virginia are equal opportunity employers. To that end, we endeavor to provide equal treatment in employment and provision of services to applicants, employees and those we serve without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, religion, age, disability or veteran status. Mountwest provides a collegial, respectful and inclusive environment that values the diversity, creativity and contributions of its staff.