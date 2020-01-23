Marshall University plans for annual day at the state capitol

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall University faculty, staff and students are preparing for the annual “greening” of the West Virginia State Capitol Thursday, Jan. 30, as the university celebrates Marshall Day at the Capitol.

University representatives will be at the Capitol from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., greeting visitors, interacting with legislators and promoting Marshall’s academic and community offerings. A variety of programs will have displays during the event, which is organized by Marshall’s office of alumni relations.

“Marshall University is honored to participate in this annual event with our elected state leaders and to showcase our outstanding programs and projects,” said Matt Hayes, executive director of alumni relations. “As a university community with thousands of alumni in every county across the state, we are eager to share news about Marshall University with our lawmakers, as well as talk with policy and decision makers.”

Next week’s event will feature hands-on exhibits from departments across the university, including the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, School of Pharmacy, Athletics and the Robert C. Byrd Institute at Marshall. Marco, the university’s bison mascot, will also be available for pictures with visitors to the Capitol.

Participating departments are encouraged to use the Twitter hashtag #MarshallUDay for tweets that day.