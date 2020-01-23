Wins Insurify Most Caring Cities Award

Huntington is the recipient of the Insurify Most Caring Cities in WV Award.

Award winners were selected for having a commendable proportion of drivers working in altruistic fields including therapy, hospice work, healthcare, firefighting, teaching, social work, and more. To identify the city in each state with the highest percentage of inhabitants working in these selfless professions, Insurify analyzed car owners’ occupation and place of residence information in 2 million auto insurance applications.

“We at Insurify would like to congratulate the residents of these communities who work day in and day out to better the lives of their fellow citizens,” said Snejina Zacharia, CEO of Insurify. “Their dedication to safety, health, and education define what it means to be a caring neighbor.”

For a full list of the Most Caring Cities Award winners, visit https://insurify.com/insights/most-caring-cities-awards/.

