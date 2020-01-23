Most read
Marshall issues statement on graffiti found in buildings
The university’s police department is investigating. If the perpetrator(s) is found to be a Marshall University student or employee, appropriate disciplinary action up to and including expulsion or dismissal will be taken.
President Jerome Gilbert, traveling today on university business, said the behavior will not be tolerated on any level.
He added, “Members of the Marshall University community are expected to abide by the Marshall Creed, which says we are, among other things, a judicious, civil, safe and pluralistic community. This hate speech is against everything we stand for. We will do everything we can to identify the perpetrators.”
Marshall’s Physical Plant staff has cleaned up the areas that were defaced.
In order not to encourage copycat actions and to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation, Marshall University will not be releasing additional information about the incidents at this time.