Pediatrician Pamela Stallo joins Marshall Health

Huntington – Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, Marshall Health and Hoops Family Children’s Hospital at Cabell Huntington Hospital medical and dental staff welcome Pamela S. Stallo, M.D., to their pediatric teams of providers.

Stallo is a board-certified pediatrician with more than 25 years of experience. She received dual bachelor’s degrees in chemistry and psychology as well as her medical degree from Marshall University. Stallo completed a pediatric residency at West Virginia University’s Charleston Division at Charleston Area Medical Center.

Stallo has been appointed an assistant professor of pediatrics at the School of Medicine and will see patients at Marshall Health – Teays Valley at 300 Corporate Center Drive in Scott Depot. For appointments, call 304-691-8870.

“I have known and admired Dr. Stallo since working with her when she was a medical student more than 30 years ago,” said Joseph E. Evans, M.D., chair of the department of pediatrics at the School of Medicine. “Her love and compassion for her patients and enthusiasm for our profession is unparalleled. We are thrilled to have her join our team.”