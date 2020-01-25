Marshall announces 2020 Black History Poster Competition winners

 Saturday, January 25, 2020 - 20:26 Updated 1 hour ago
Huntington – The Dr. Carter G. Woodson Lyceum at Marshall University announced this week the winners of the 2020 Black History Poster Competition.

The winners included:

 

·         First place overall, Black History Poster Competition winner: Kelly Cattler, Marshall University, with support from Marshall art faculty Kyle Dyer and Tom Suter. She was presented a $200 prize. Honorable Mentions were presented to Andrew Burgess and Ralph May, who each earned $100 prizes.

 

·         First place elementary school winner: Fifth-grader Addison Dean of Southside Elementary School in Huntington, with support from Southside art teacher Courtney Arnold. Addison won a $100 prize.

 

·         First place middle school winners (tie): Sixth-grader Harper Armentrout of Barboursville Middle School and eighth-grader Athena Teasley, of Barboursville Middle School, with support from Barboursville Middle School art teacher Jessica Minnix. The students each won a $100 prize.

 

·         First place high school winners (tie): Ninth-grader Noah M. Ziegler Jr. of Huntington High School and ninth-grader Madison Shuler of Huntington High School, with support from Huntington High art teacher Angela Webb. The students each won a $100 prize.

 

The posters personified the National Black History theme, “African Americans and the Vote.” The Dr. Carter G. Woodson Lyceum at Marshall University, which sponsors the annual competition, is a forum for addressing major issues involving education, race and a free press. 

 

View the presentation here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mkzq0N-_TYo&feature=youtu.be

