INTO Introduces Share a Meal program

 Saturday, January 25, 2020 - 20:31 Updated 1 hour ago

Huntington – INTO Marshall is hoping you’ll share a meal with an international student. The initiative, titled “Dinner in an American Home,” is designed to get international students more at home while studying in the United States at Marshall.

 

On the third Friday of each month and major United States holidays, INTO would like families to volunteer to host international students in their homes. It’s an opportunity for the university and surrounding community members to show international students love and support while they are in the United States. International students enjoy the opportunity to learn American customs while also practicing their English.

 

Community members can host them for holiday meals or welcome them into their homes the third Friday of every month during a semester or during scheduled school breaks.

 

INTO will start regular monthly meals Friday, Feb. 21, and they will run through the end of the semester. Members of the community may commit initially to one month to see what it’s like.

 

To apply to host international students for dinner, visit https://bit.ly/36kgFV7 For more information on the program, please contact Liv Giovingo at giovingo@marshall.edu.

