Marshall to host 4th Annual Student Short Film Festival
Tuesday, January 28, 2020 - 00:57 Updated 1 hour ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
The event is free and open to the public, and will be followed by a reception with refreshments. Some films may be inappropriate for children.
“Similar to the previous Marshall student short film festivals, this year’s selections are highly innovative and diverse,” said Dr. Walter Squire, director of the film studies program. “In addition to narrative films in a variety of genres, there are avant-garde films and collages.”
The festival will include a juried contest for “Best in Festival.”
The event is presented with support from the Department of English, the Marshall University film studies program, and Marshall University Libraries.