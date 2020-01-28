Marshall’s A.E. Stringer Writers Series to present Appalachian authors

 Tuesday, January 28, 2020 - 01:01 Updated 1 hour ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University’s A. E. Stringer Visiting Writers Series will host a reading by Appalachian writers Jon Sealy and Mesha Maren at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, in the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse.

 

Jon Sealy is the author of The Whiskey Baron and The Edge of America. A South Carolina native, he is a freelance writer in Richmond, Virginia, and the publisher of Haywire Books.

 

Mesha Maren, a native of Alderson, West Virginia, is the author of Sugar Run as well as several short stories and essays. She is an assistant professor of the practice of creative writing at Duke University and serves as a National Endowment of the Arts writing fellow at the federal prison camp in her hometown of Alderson.

 

The event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served, and books by the authors will be available for purchase.

 

This event is sponsored by the Honors College, the College of Liberal Arts, University Libraries, Sexuality Studies, the Department of English, and the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History. For more information, contact Wendi Kozma by e-mail at kozma@marshall.edu or Cody Lumpkin at lumpkinb@marshall.edu.

