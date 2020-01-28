Most read
- OPINION: Paul Craig Roberts - Making Sense of the Impeachment Charges
- The Wedding Singer:
- IMAGE GALLERY: MU Hangs On Tops UCF
- Lady Irish Prevails Over Trinity
- IMAGES: Flowers of Spring
- Huntington Man Sentenced for Illegally Accessing Veterans' Records
- COLUMN: Mark Caserta - It’s Time to “Drain the Swamp” In Huntington
- Scrimmages Make Up Green and White Game
Marshall University offers summer research internships for undergraduates
Deadline to apply for the Summer Research Internship for Undergraduate Minority Students is Feb. 7. To apply or for more information, visit jcesom.marshall.edu/research/srims or e-mail srims@marshall.edu.
The American Heart Association (AHA) also hosts an undergraduate internship in collaboration with the Marshall School of Medicine. Participation is open to all students enrolled full-time at Marshall University and neighboring institutions who will not have graduated by August 2020. The internship includes a $4,000 stipend and the opportunity to conduct research in state-of-the-art facilities alongside experienced faculty from the school of medicine. Interns will also present the findings of their research projects at the West Virginia Summer Research Symposium. Housing is not included.
Deadline to apply for the American Heart Association internship is Feb. 21. To apply or for more information, visit jcesom.marshall.edu/AHA or email santanam@marshall.edu or mangiaru@marshall.edu.
Both internships run May 26 through July 28, 2020.