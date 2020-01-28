Most read
Red Cross to present Certificate of Merit to Marshall student for heroism
Tuesday, January 28, 2020 - 01:11 Updated 1 hour ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
For this heroic and lifesaving action, Seibert will receive the American Red Cross Certificate of Merit in a ceremony at 1 p.m. tomorrow at the Drinko Library atrium on the university’s Huntington campus.
The Certificate of Merit is the highest award given by the Red Cross to individuals who save or sustain a life using skills learned in a Red Cross Training Services course.
Seibert is a server at Texas Roadhouse and received lifesaving training from the American Red Cross in October of 2018.