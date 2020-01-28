Red Cross to present Certificate of Merit to Marshall student for heroism

HUNTINGTON, W.Va . - On Sept. 16, 2019, Kelsey Siebert, a health sciences student at Marshall University, called on her American Red Cross training in First Aid/CPR/AED to save the life of Patricia Trippet when she fell unconscious and stopped breathing at the Texas Roadhouse in Huntington, West Virginia.

For this heroic and lifesaving action, Seibert will receive the American Red Cross Certificate of Merit in a ceremony at 1 p.m. tomorrow at the Drinko Library atrium on the university’s Huntington campus.

The Certificate of Merit is the highest award given by the Red Cross to individuals who save or sustain a life using skills learned in a Red Cross Training Services course.

Seibert is a server at Texas Roadhouse and received lifesaving training from the American Red Cross in October of 2018.