Two Detroit Men Plead Guilty in Huntington to Drug Charges

“Two more Detroit drug dealers stand convicted,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “Dealers that come into this District to peddle their poisons will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Rudy Valentino Jackson, 21, pled guilty to aiding and abetting the possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and heroin. Jackson admitted that on August 22, 2019, officers with the Huntington Police Department executed a search warrant at 702 Washington Avenue, Apartment 7, in Huntington. Officers found distribution quantities of methamphetamine and heroin inside the apartment. Jackson admitted he intended to aid other individuals in selling the methamphetamine and heroin. Jackson faces up to twenty years in prison when sentenced on April 27, 2020.

In a separate case, Paul Cunningham, 44, pled guilty to selling heroin. Cunningham admitted that in 2016 he sold heroin to a confidential informant three times in Huntington. Cunningham faces up to twenty years in prison when sentenced on May 4, 2020.

The Huntington Police Department conducted both investigations. Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie Taylor is handling the prosecutions.

These cases are being prosecuted as part of Operation Synthetic Opioid Surge (S.O.S.), an enforcement surge that seeks to reduce the supply of deadly synthetic opioids in high impact areas.