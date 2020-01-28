Huntington Man Sentenced for Distributing Heroin

HUNTINGTON W.Va. – A Huntington man caught selling heroin last year in Huntington was sentenced today to 15 months in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Quentin J. Parker, 32, previously pled guilty to distribution of heroin. Parker also was sentenced for violating his supervised release and was sentenced to an additional 21 months in federal prison for a total sentence of 36 months.

“Parker had previous convictions on drug and gun charges,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “He went back to peddling drugs while still under supervision. Parker just got himself a longer stay in federal prison.”

Parker admitted that, on February 6, 2019, he directed a confidential informant to come to a parking lot in the 200 block of 4th Avenue in Huntington to purchase heroin. Once the informant arrived, Parker entered the informant’s vehicle and sold the informant 3 grams of heroin. At the time of the offense, Parker was serving a term of supervised release based on convictions he received in 2011 for distributing crack cocaine and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The Drug Enforcement Administration conducted the investigation. United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers presided over the hearings. Assistant United States Attorney Joseph F. Adams handled the prosecution.