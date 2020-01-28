Biscuits Unusual by Boulevard Avenue

Boulevard Avenue, the musical project of Huntington musicians Parry Casto and Alex McCoy, are excited to revisit ‘Biscuits As Usual’, their album inspired by one of West Virginia's favorite restaurants that celebrates strong West Virginia archetypes, and follow-up EP ‘Biscuits Unusual’ available after the band received incredible support and contribution from fans, family, friends, and fellow musicians to complete both releases.

Featuring four new songs with titles, "Super Breakfast,” "Little Tater,” “Oats & Toast,” and "WTCR," the EP stretches across multiple musical genres ranging from pop, country, and rock. ‘Biscuits Unusual’ was written by Casto and McCoy, and performed and recorded with multi-instrumentalist Randy Gilkey at Big River Records in Charleston, W.Va by studio engineers Brad Kinder and Tony Daniels.

"To celebrate the five-year anniversary of what we think is the quintessential West Virginia concept album," said Casto, “we have written four new songs that revisit the creative forum that yielded ‘Biscuits As Usual.’ We hope people come out to the EP release show because we want them to behold the spectacle that is ‘Biscuits Unusual,’ especially if they missed it the first time around. Not only is it a collection of great songs spanning across many genres, but it's a show in itself. You can expect to have a great time, sing along with some really catchy songs, and to get caught up in the whole experience."

Boulevard Avenue will make the new EP, ‘Biscuits Unusual’ and original album ‘Biscuits As Usual’ available for purchase during its Saturday, February 8th performance at Huntington's V Club at 10 p.m. with special guests Tony Harrah and Massing. The backing band for Boulevard Avenue, many of which contributed as the original backing band for ‘Biscuits As Usual’ five years ago, form a veritable "who's who" in West Virginia's music scene. Boulevard Avenue also plans to release the new EP for purchase through various online services.