Court Mulls Case On Grand Jury Access

Charleston - A case before the state Supreme Court could place limits on the ability of citizens to present criminal complaints to a grand jury.

The court on Tuesday heard arguments on Cabell Circuit Judge Alfred Ferguson’s denial of Edward Jesse Dreyfuse’s petition for application to the grand jury. In his appeal, Dreyfuse, 53, claims Ferguson denied him a right to present a case against Huntington Police Dept. Sgt. Ryan Bentley, and former Cabell County Prosecuting Attorney Christopher D. Chiles.

In a handwritten brief filed April 13, 2018, Dreyfuse alleges Chiles suborned, and Bentley committed perjury in a criminal case against him. Specifically, he alleges Bentley, with Chiles’ knowledge, presented false testimony on injuries he inflicted on Otis Clay, Jr. in 2012 that resulted in Dreyfuse’s indictment, and subsequent conviction for robbery, and first-degree murder.

In October 2013, a jury found Dreyfuse guilty of Clay’s death. A week later, Judge Paul Farrell sentenced Dreyfuse to life in prison after the jury recommended he receive no mercy.

Later that year, then-Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin appointed Chiles to fill Judge David Pancake’s vacancy. In 2014, Chiles successfully defeated Huntington attorney Cheryl Henderson in the May Democratic primary to fill Pancake’s unexpired term, and ran unopposed in the May 2016 non-partisan primary for a full eight-year term.

Robert Evans, Dreyfuse’s attorney with the state Public Defender Services, said Ferguson’s March 2018 order is problematic in that it not only denied Dreyfuse a clear right under the state constitution to make his case to the grand jury, but also is void of any reason why.

“For the purposes of a felony criminal complaint,” Evans said, “the only body that can rightfully hear that voice to determine the validity of that complaint is the grand jury.”

“In this case,” he added, “Mr. Dreyfuse attempted to exert his voice, and the Cabell County Circuit Court silenced that voice with no cause whatsoever.”

However, Evans said should the court determine judges have the power to deny a petitioner’s application, it should be limited to determining if a crime meets the statutory definition or if it’s vexatious.

Though he agreed it is clear citizens can present a case to the grand jury, Assistant Solicitor General John M. Masslon II said any constitutional right is not absolute, and subject to “reasonable limitations.” Like with any legal process, judges have a role to prevent its abuse, and screen frivolous complaints.

“The real question is whether a circuit court may ever deny an application to appear before a grand jury,” Masslon said. “The answer to that question is also ‘yes.’”

Should the court reverse Ferguson’s order, Masslon said the courts could become overwhelmed with frivolous grand jury applications. Absent a strong gate-keeping by judges, Masslon envisaged a candidate for office weaponizing the grand jury against an opponent prior to an election or someone convicted of a crime bringing theft charges against the judge or magistrate who fined them.

“We should not allow an individual to appear before the grand jury and argue Joe Smith used a pencil instead of a pen, and therefore violated the laws of this state,”Masslon said.

“If this court adopts the petitioner’s argument that there is unfettered access to the grand jury, then those are the types of complaints we can see presented to a grand jury.”

Justice Beth Walker was absent from Tuesday’s hearing due to an unspecified illness.





West Virginia Supreme Court, case number 18-0271