Deadline Friday Jan 31 to file for City Council, Mayor

The deadline to file candidacy papers for Mayor and City Council in the City Clerk's Office at City Hall is 4:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31. Forms will also be accepted if they are mailed with the filing fee to the City Clerk's Office with a January 31 post mark. The City Clerk's Office mailing address is 800 5th Avenue, Office 16, Huntington, WV 25717.

Candidates must be 18 years of age or older and live in Huntington city limits if they are running for Mayor or an at-large City Council seat. Candidates must be 18 years of age and live within the geographic boundaries of the City Council district in which they are filing.

The filing fee to run for Mayor is $250. The filing fee to run for City Council is $60.

Here is the current list of candidates as of 4 p.m. today:

MAYOR

Steve Williams (incumbent), D

Scott Marshall Caserta,R

Steven J. Davis, R

Tom McCallister, R

Steven Ray Simmons, R

CITY COUNCIL

AT-LARGE

Bob Bailey, D

Steven A. Buyers, D

Jason Farley (Harley), D

DuRon Jackson, D

Joshua M. Garnes, R

David Harrington, R

DISTRICT 1

Joyce Clark (incumbent), D

Adelle Perkey-Nicholas, D



Tyler Bowen, R

DISTRICT 2

Pete Gillespie, D

Johnny McCallister, D



Jim Rumbaugh, R

Todd Sweeney, R

DISTRICT 3

Aaron-Michael Fox, D

Terry Houck, D

Samuel McGuffin, D

Tia "Fix" Rumbaugh, D

DISTRICT 4

Jennifer Wheeler (incumbent), D

DISTRICT 5

Teresa Johnson, D

John P. Kinder, D

Tonia Kay Page (incumbent), D

DISTRICT 6

Christopher Anastasia, D

Orianna Carter, D

Greg Jimison, D

Andy McKee, D

Holly Smith Mount, D



Joshua W. Adams, R

William A. Dawson Jr., R

Jeffrey A. Muth Jr., R

DISTRICT 7

Mike Shockley (incumbent), D

Luke Brumfield, R

DISTRICT 8

Pat Jones, D

Tommy Matty, D



Josh Adkins, R

Linda Blough, R

DISTRICT 9

Ted Kluemper (incumbent), D

Ally Layman, D

Brian Asbury, R