All Six Kindred Communications Stations to Broadcast Super Bowl 54

Huntington, WV--Tri-State radio listeners will have easy access to coverage of Super Bowl 54 on Sunday as every Kindred Communications radio station will carry the official broadcast as Kansas City faces San Francisco for the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Early coverage from Miami, Fla. on ESPN 94.1 FM and AM 930 and Cat Sports 93.3 FM and AM 930 begins at 10 a.m.