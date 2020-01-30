All Six Kindred Communications Stations to Broadcast Super Bowl 54
Thursday, January 30, 2020 - 03:13 Updated 1 hour ago Edited from a Press Release
Listeners can catch the entire game broadcast from Westwood One on 93.7 The Dawg, Big Buck Country 101.5 FM, 92.7 and 98.5 FM The Planet, 97.9 FM The River, ESPN 94.1 FM and Cat Sports 93.3 FM and AM 1340 with pregame coverage on all stations beginning at 5 p.m.
93.7 The Dawg is also hosting a game-watching party at the Pullman Square Roosters location in downtown Huntington.