All Six Kindred Communications Stations to Broadcast Super Bowl 54

 Thursday, January 30, 2020 - 03:13 Updated 1 hour ago Edited from a Press Release
Huntington, WV--Tri-State radio listeners will have easy access to coverage of Super Bowl 54 on Sunday as every Kindred Communications radio station will carry the official broadcast as Kansas City faces San Francisco for the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Early coverage from Miami, Fla. on ESPN 94.1 FM and AM 930 and Cat Sports 93.3 FM and AM 930 begins at 10 a.m.


Listeners can catch the entire game broadcast from Westwood One on 93.7 The Dawg, Big Buck Country 101.5 FM, 92.7 and 98.5 FM The Planet, 97.9 FM The River, ESPN 94.1 FM and Cat Sports 93.3 FM and AM 1340 with pregame coverage on all stations beginning at 5 p.m.


93.7 The Dawg is also hosting a game-watching party at the Pullman Square Roosters location in downtown Huntington.

