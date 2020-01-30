Marshall Recreation Center to celebrate 11 years of excellence with annual RecAversary celebration

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. - The Marshall Recreation Center is will celebrate 11 years of excellence Tuesday, Feb. 5, with a day full of activity. The annual RecAversary celebration consists of free building access the entire day, special promos and a celebration at noon.

Tuesday, Feb.5, being the actual anniversary, will be a very exciting day. Free building access will be available on this day to the entire Marshall community to come in and try out the Rec by working out, swimming, climbing the wall or participating in group fitness classes. There will also be special promotions such as: 11% off all program registrations (swim school, private swim lessons, personal training, adventure rec trips & clinics and more) and 11% Pro Shop apparel items. There will also be a promotion for $15 an unlimited F45 class pass. All promotions are valid on February 5th only. Refreshments and cake will be available from noon to 2 p.m. at the Rec.

The Marshall Recreation Center is located at 402 Thundering Herd Drive, Huntington, West Virginia. For more information on the RecAversary event, please contact Kayla Dodd, assistant director of marketing and membership by phone at 304-696-3633 or by e-mail at dodd18@marshall.edu.